Xbox 360 Plushie Version 2 For Sale

Deviantart Artist Kickass-peanut just made version 2 of the Xbox 360 plushie, this time with a wireless controller and a built-in hard drive! You like it? You can actually bid for it on eBay, with the starting price of 35£ ($70). From the looks of it it's quite large, so you'll be able to use it as a cushion when you play the real Xbox 360. If hardcore console like the 360 can be made into a "for kids" version like this, just imagine how saccharine sweet the Wii plushie will be. [eBay via Deviantart]