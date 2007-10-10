Xbox 360 HD DVD Promo Extended, More Movies Added

The summer Xbox 360 HD DVD promotion that offered you five free HD DVD movies of your choosing (out of a pile of their choosing) has been extended to February 28, meaning you can still get in on this free film deal if you're planning on going high def for Christmas. Bettter yet, they've added additional movies from Swordfish (lousy film, topless women!) to Troy (lousy film, topless men!) to The Frighteners (pretty decent film, topless Michael J. Fox!). Best to check out the list if you're even thinking about this deal.

Category A Aeon Flux Babel The Italian Job Category B Hulk Pitch Black The Thing Category C Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Swordfish Full Metal Jacket Category D Firewall The Frighteners U2: Rattle and Hum Category E Black Rain Darkman Troy

Only one disc per category.