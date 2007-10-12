The rumoured Xbox 360 Arcade system looks to be inches away from becoming a reality, according to this fuzzy image snapped at an unnamed retail store. The details, as we have them, are thus: a hard-drive-free Xbox 360 that comes packaged with a 256MB memory card (to satisfy developers like Rockstar, who want to require storage for GTA IV) and five Xbox Live Arcade games. It'll cost $279, the same price as the Core it'll be replacing, and the smart money is on it coming in the next two weeks, or at the very least before the holiday buying orgy commences. [Gamespot via Kotaku]
Xbox 360 Arcade Coming Soon, to Match Core System's Price
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.