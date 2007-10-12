Xbox 360 Arcade Coming Soon, to Match Core System's Price

The rumoured Xbox 360 Arcade system looks to be inches away from becoming a reality, according to this fuzzy image snapped at an unnamed retail store. The details, as we have them, are thus: a hard-drive-free Xbox 360 that comes packaged with a 256MB memory card (to satisfy developers like Rockstar, who want to require storage for GTA IV) and five Xbox Live Arcade games. It'll cost $279, the same price as the Core it'll be replacing, and the smart money is on it coming in the next two weeks, or at the very least before the holiday buying orgy commences. [Gamespot via Kotaku]