These two are milking all this "did they, didn't they" press for all it's worth, but apparently the latest status is that Woz and Kathy G. aren't engaged. Is this true, or is this just one of her wonderful "jokes" that propelled her into the Z-list along with Pauly Shore and Stephen Baldwin? In either case, colour us disgusted. The thought of these two "doing it" goes beyond seeing your parents doing it into the realm of seeing your parents doing it on a tape that your grandparents made. [E!]
Wozthy Engagement See-Saw: Kathy and Woz NOT Engaged?
