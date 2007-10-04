Afraid of heights? Then you'll probably want to stay the hell away from the Bailong Elevator, a glass elevator built onto the side of a huge cliff in Zhangjiajie, China that takes you a whopping 330m high. This stomach-dropping ride is the highest and heaviest outdoor elevator in the world, and its future isn't certain; apparently it's bad for the cliffs to have a gigantic elevator stuck on the side of them. So if you feel like experiencing the pants-crapping good time that riding in this thing would provide, you'd better do it now while you still have the chance, as it might be dismantled in the near future. Hit the jump for an impressive picture of the elevator from the ground. [Deputy Dog via Spulch]
World's Tallest Outdoor Glass Elevator Provides Great Views, Sheer Terror
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.