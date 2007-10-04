World's Tallest Outdoor Glass Elevator Provides Great Views, Sheer Terror

Afraid of heights? Then you'll probably want to stay the hell away from the Bailong Elevator, a glass elevator built onto the side of a huge cliff in Zhangjiajie, China that takes you a whopping 330m high. This stomach-dropping ride is the highest and heaviest outdoor elevator in the world, and its future isn't certain; apparently it's bad for the cliffs to have a gigantic elevator stuck on the side of them. So if you feel like experiencing the pants-crapping good time that riding in this thing would provide, you'd better do it now while you still have the chance, as it might be dismantled in the near future. Hit the jump for an impressive picture of the elevator from the ground. [Deputy Dog via Spulch]