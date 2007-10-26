World's Largest Commercial Jet, Airbus A380, Makes Maiden Voyage (Video)

The Airbus A380, the biggest commercial jetliner ever put into production, at long last took its first trip—and it didn't hit any icebergs. Out of a possible 850 travelers, 450 were on board in this seven-hour Singapore Airlines trip from, well, Singapore all the way to Sydney. This means that, today Airbus officially steals the Sizemodo trophy from Boeing, even though, as the delayed 787 demonstrates, the future of commercial airlines may not be determined by the size of the planes. [BBC News]

AU: I was quite looking forward to seeing this sucker make a pass over the city. Damn that weird, crappy weather completely ruining any chance of a good bit of geeky plane spotting.