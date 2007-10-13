Working Gadget Paintings Decorate Your Nerd Cave

When normal people think of art for their walls, they think of something aesthetically pleasing. When nerds think of art for their walls, they think functional and electric-powered, which is exactly what these Flat Light and Flat Time pieces are. The Light is actually a light and the Time is actually a clock, both thanks to the embedded LEDs. If he could have only hidden the power cord instead of displaying it proudly, this might have been tasteful enough for a normal person's wall. [FinnMagee via Technabob via Things of Random Coolness via BBG]