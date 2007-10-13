When normal people think of art for their walls, they think of something aesthetically pleasing. When nerds think of art for their walls, they think functional and electric-powered, which is exactly what these Flat Light and Flat Time pieces are. The Light is actually a light and the Time is actually a clock, both thanks to the embedded LEDs. If he could have only hidden the power cord instead of displaying it proudly, this might have been tasteful enough for a normal person's wall. [FinnMagee via Technabob via Things of Random Coolness via BBG]
Working Gadget Paintings Decorate Your Nerd Cave
