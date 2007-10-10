Working Airwolf Helmet On Ebay: Demand Is Through The Roof

Remember Airwolf? Probably not. However, there are probably tens, if not dozens of Airwolf fans out there—and any one of them would love to get their hands on one of these 26 fully-functional helmet replicas up for sale on Ebay. Each helmet features a functional LED targeting bar, speed visor, electronic switches, and battery-powered electronic Power-Pack with Belt Clip. Truth be told, I was a big fan of Airwolf back in the day. Perhaps the publicity will spark a Jan Michael Vincent comeback. One could only hope. [Ebay via Uberreview]