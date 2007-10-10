Remember Airwolf? Probably not. However, there are probably tens, if not dozens of Airwolf fans out there—and any one of them would love to get their hands on one of these 26 fully-functional helmet replicas up for sale on Ebay. Each helmet features a functional LED targeting bar, speed visor, electronic switches, and battery-powered electronic Power-Pack with Belt Clip. Truth be told, I was a big fan of Airwolf back in the day. Perhaps the publicity will spark a Jan Michael Vincent comeback. One could only hope. [Ebay via Uberreview]
Working Airwolf Helmet On Ebay: Demand Is Through The Roof
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.