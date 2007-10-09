Woman Coats iPhones in Gold For Your Pleasure

Remember this woman? The one that was going to coat your iPods and phones in gold? She's taken it to the next step and is now offering to coat both an iPod and a phone in gold—that's right, an iPhone. For an as-of-yet undecided price, you too can have the rims of your iPhone be gold (seen after the jump), just like your actual rims, teeth, braces, glasses, inhaler, and gold-plated diapers. Bruce Dickinson needs his gold-plated diapers. [Goldstriker]