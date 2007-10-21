Wisin & Yandel Zune Convinces Us Microsoft Doesn't Want to Sell Zunes

The first musical act inspired Zune will not be doused in Yellow Submarine colours and be a tribute to the Beatles, it will not be available wearing a Jamaican flag as a tribute to Bob Marley, no, instead, those fellows Wisin & Yandel—arguably the greatest musical influence of the past century—shall be the first act to have a Zune fashioned in their honour.Little information is available on what cosmetic/media content will be included, but the release of said Zune will occur on October 29th at Wal-Mart stores nationwide. As that date is not a typo expect this to be to the original Zune, as a final push to get those left behind out of the stores. (Not the Zune 2 as pictured—I thought the original Zune was lame enough without willy and wanky). Something tells me the plan is not going to work. Something else tells me the strategy would be more successful if Microsoft chose to disguise the PMP as a giant turd—oh, they've already done that. Gosh, those guys are just one step ahead. [Reuters]