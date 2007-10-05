Wireless Sensor Monitors Athletic Performance

Hang this gizmo behind your ear, and it measures your posture, gait and other biomechanical data, perfect for athletes who want to improve their performance. The scientists who created it at Imperial College in London also say it will also be useful to monitor orthopedic patients as they recover from surgery. It can measure step frequency, stride length and acceleration, data that can help trainers enhance the performance of Olympic athletes, for example..

It works by employing a tiny accelerometer, whose data is wirelessly transmitted to a PC with software specially developed to analyze its data. By the time the device released in about a year to 18 months, the developers also hope to extend its range beyond its current 30 feet, and also enable it to monitor heart rate and other vital signs. [Technology Review]