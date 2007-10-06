Wireless Guitar Hero III Controller for PS3 Not Entirely So

If you're expecting to be undistracted by the smooth, seamless lines of your PS3 as you faux jam on your Guitar Hero III controller to "Cult of Personality," get ready for some eyesoreness. Since GH's controller doesn't work with the PS3's built-in Bluetooth, there's going to be some donglage hanging from the PS3's USB ports, taunting you with their non-conformity. Admittedly, not a huge deal unless you've got aesthetic OCD, but if you're at the multi-platform crossroads wondering which to buy, this little design boo-boo should help nudge you one way or the other. [Game Life via Kotaku]