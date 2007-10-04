This Lamborghini made of wire was shown off at the Art Car Parade in Manchester last month. The two guys behind it, sculptor Benedict Radcliffe and pedal car designer Ben Wilson, even managed to get the attention of a British cop &mdash probably the first time a Lambo has been ticketed for going too slowly. See the pic below.[Designboom via Gearfuse]
Wire Lamborghini Relies on Pedal Power to get Around
