Wire haters can rejoice knowing IBM has entered the 60GHz wireless radio business, with partner MediaTek. They follow Georgia Tech and a whole bunch of TV makers into the space. IBM claims 2.5Gbps of bandwidth, plenty enough to shift 10GB of high-def movie in 5 seconds. [CNet]
