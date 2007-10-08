Winners of the Gizmodo Readers' Best Computer Rig Contest

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

rigwinners2.jpgHere are the top three rigs in the Best Computer Rig Contest. The winner: Steve Larson for his Nebuchadnezzar-like overloaded cockpit. Jump to see the three mega-galleries, which show just how cool the winning rigs are. After seeing all the details, my personal winner is Dlinc. His rig, with Transformers-style, fully-articulated rotatable monitors and keyboards, is absolutely stunning and the most useful of them all.

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

