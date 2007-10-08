Winners of the Gizmodo Readers' Best Computer Rig Contest

Here are the top three rigs in the Best Computer Rig Contest. The winner: Steve Larson for his Nebuchadnezzar-like overloaded cockpit. Jump to see the three mega-galleries, which show just how cool the winning rigs are. After seeing all the details, my personal winner is Dlinc. His rig, with Transformers-style, fully-articulated rotatable monitors and keyboards, is absolutely stunning and the most useful of them all.