Windows Home Server Interactive Demo

Still don't know what Windows Home Server is all about? We could re-explain that it's a server that helps you back up, access, and stream your data/media from inside or outside your house, but it's probably easier to check out this video demo Microsoft put out. It's not a straightforward software suite like Windows Media Center where the features are apparent, so it's tougher to see exactly what it's for. Microsoft's got a tough job ahead of themselves convincing people that they need this. [Microsoft]