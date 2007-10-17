Wiiwiiwiiwii Converts Wiimote Into a Beautiful Musical Instrument

A group of four students got a few Wiimotes and transformed them into a musical instrument. While we've seen other music mods in the past, this is a completely different beast. It uses a Mac interface to control the input and generate the sound, using Propellerheads Reason, and a Windows PC to visualize the instrument actions in real time. The instrument can do all kinds of things, from single-note percussion to multiple Wiimotes for melodic chords, loops and note bursts. Another demo video after the jump.

[wiiwiiwiiwii via Creative Digital Music]