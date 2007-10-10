WiiFit Japanese Pricing Announced: $75

This Japanese pricing of 8,800 Yen ($75) for the WiiFit should give you a good idea of how much that Nintendo Wii balance/exercise/yoga board is going to cost in the US. It's going to go on sale December 1 in Japan, and if Nintendo wants to cash in on any kind of Holiday sales at all, you know they're going to try and pump it out before December 25 here as well. In comparison, the Wii is 25,000 Yen in Japan ($213) as opposed to the $249 here, so you could probably expect the WiiFit to go for a bit more than $75 when it swims over. [Famitsu via Kotaku]