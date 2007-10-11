Nintendo added partial USB keyboard support in the last Wii firmware update, but the latest 3.1 update brings full USB support. Now everyone can use a keyboard to type in those long-ass Wii friend codes that Nintendo so graciously had you enter for every game you want to play online. It's like they don't even want people to use their internet functionality! [Ars Technica via Kotaku]
Wii Firmware Update Adds Full USB Keyboard Support
