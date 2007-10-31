If you still haven't gotten around to getting a Wii, Amazon's going to have it in stock tomorrow, October 31, at 10AM PST (1PM EST). We've been hearing that retailers have Wiis in stock in certain places lately, but we've never actually seen one in stock no matter where we go—possibly because we leave the house only once a week. If you're like us, this Amazon deal is perfect. [Amazon - Thanks Susie!]
Wii Available on Amazon Wednesday, 10AM PST
