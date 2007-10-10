Samsung is currently hard at work on what should be the first OLED display capable of wide VGA (800x480) resolution on a screen that measures as little as 3.08 inches across. Quite a leap when you consider that up until now, the best manufacturers could muster was a quarter VGA (320x240) on displays of that size. The redesign should also produce screens that cover the entire NTSC colour range, achieve a 1,000:1 contrast ratio, use less power, an produce nearly instantaneous pixel response times. The upgraded should be ready for production sometime in the summer of next year. [ Samsung via Electronista]
Wide VGA OLED for Handhelds on the Horizon From Samsung
