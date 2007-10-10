Wide VGA OLED for Handhelds on the Horizon From Samsung

Samsung is currently hard at work on what should be the first OLED display capable of wide VGA (800x480) resolution on a screen that measures as little as 3.08 inches across. Quite a leap when you consider that up until now, the best manufacturers could muster was a quarter VGA (320x240) on displays of that size. The redesign should also produce screens that cover the entire NTSC colour range, achieve a 1,000:1 contrast ratio, use less power, an produce nearly instantaneous pixel response times. The upgraded should be ready for production sometime in the summer of next year. [ Samsung via Electronista]