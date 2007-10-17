The R2D2 iChat Video fx is not making it to final build. Whyyyyyyyyyyyyy? I'm upset, but my girlfriend thanks you for saving her from hours of Princess Leia impressions over iChat. Drop your petition signatures / curses / cries / conspiracy theories in the comments.
Why Did OS X Leopard's iChat Lose the Star Wars R2D2 Video Effect?
