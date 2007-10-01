Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Whirlpool's Espresso Refrigerator Makes Your Coffee, Stops Childhood Obesity

mahoosivefridge.jpgIt may be a bit too early for freshly drafted beer from a HomePub fridge, but it is never too early for caffeine. Thanks to Whirlpool's Espresso refrigerator, you can now get your xanthine alkaloid-based fix any time of the day or night, fresh out of your fridge. The multitasking food cool closet boasts Whirlpool's 6th-sense technology, which means it is a dab hand at keeping food cold as well! Is there anything this device cannot do?Apparently, unrestricted access for your children may predispose them to obesity, but who cares about that when you have: an in-door-ice system, internal water filters and options for both hot and cold water dispensing, all in a sexy stainless steel finish. The whole kid/fridge access/obese issue was noted, and a child lock added for good measure. There you have it; Whirpool, delivering your psychoactive stimulant-infused beverages, cooling your grub and parenting your children. The Espresso refrigerator will ship in January 2008 at an undisclosed price. [Appliancist]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles