What Leopard Features You Want for Vista 2.0?

While Windows Vista caught Mac OS X 10.4 Tiger on most core technologies, like its GPU-driven graphics system, and features, like the new search or Aero, the new Leopard arguably puts Apple ahead of the OS race once again. Microsoft is supposed to release Vista 2.0/Windows 7 in 2010, so there's plenty of time to write to Redmond with the features you like in Leopard. Take our poll and we will tell Bill the numero uno Leopard feature to "embrace and enhance" for the next MS Operating System. Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.