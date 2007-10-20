To the delight of Nigerian spammers everywhere, Western Union and the GSM Assocation are cooking up a global money transfer service that'll let you to send "small money amounts" to your mum or some other soul in need of funds halfway around the world via cellphone. Of the world's 700+ GSM carriers, 35 are expected to hop aboard, with the first trials starting Q2 2008. Western Union will be hooking the new mobile system up with its extant one, which should be a boon for frequent transferers. The closest thing I've actually used to a money transfer service is PayPal, so I'm kind of curious: Do you guys still wire money, or has PayPal/debit cut down on it? [TG Daily, Flickr]
Western Union and GSM Assocation Hooking Up Global Phone Money Transfers
