Western Digital Confirms 500GB My DVR Expander Drive Works With TiVo

Today Western Digital confirmed that its My DVR drive, which had previously been marketed for Scientific Atlanta boxes, was "verified compatible" with TiVo HD and TiVo Series3 DVRs. It's already for sale at Best Buy, and can now be found at TiVo.com/store, too. A 500GB My DVR Expander drive lists for $US200. And according to reports, TiVo's eSATA port is ready for Western Digital's drive. (Press release after jump.)

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Oct. 23 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ - Expanding consumers' TV recording capabilities by as many as hundreds of hours, WD(R) (NYSE: WDC) today announced that its My DVR Expander(TM) external hard drives are verified compatible with TiVo(R) HD and TiVo Series3(TM) DVRs (digital video recorders). Available now at Best Buy retail stores and online at TiVo.com/store, the My DVR Expander external hard drive is capable of storing up to 300 hours of digital standard-definition (SD) or up to 60 hours of high-definition (HD) television programming based on 500 GB of hard drive storage(1). Users can instantly expand their recording capacity by simply attaching the My DVR Expander drive to their TiVo HD and TiVo Series3 HD DVRs. The My DVR Expander external hard drive is designed for TiVo subscribers who want even more room to store not only broadcast content, but also broadband content that TiVo makes available through TiVoCast partners, including movie and TV downloads via Amazon Unbox(TM) on TiVo.

"We're thrilled to team up with WD to enhance the personal viewing experience on TiVo by providing subscribers with an easy-to-use solution that allows them to get even more out of their DVR with extra hours of space for more of the content they enjoy," said Jim Denney, vice president of product marketing, TiVo. "With the growth in HD content available today, DVR capacity becomes more important to our subscribers who do not want to miss a minute of their favourite TV shows."

"As the adoption of storage-hungry HDTV continues to grow, the demand for additional storage becomes increasingly important to consumers," said Jim Welsh, vice president and general manager of WD's branded products and consumer electronics businesses. "WD's My DVR Expander external hard drive enables consumers to have greater control and convenience over their entertainment options."

Compatibility The My DVR Expander external hard drive, a TiVo Verified(TM) product, has been tested for compatibility with TiVo HD and TiVo Series3 HD DVRs. It is certified compatible with Scientific Atlanta 8300 Series digital video recorders (including models 8300 HD, 8300 MR and 8300 HD-MR). Further compatibility of the My DVR Expander drive is planned as other cable and satellite DVR manufacturers enable the eSATA (external SATA) ports on their currently-deployed DVRs.

Availability and Pricing WD's My DVR Expander external hard drive is available now in the United States from Best Buy retail stores and by ordering online from TiVo.com/store. MSRP for the My DVR Expander drive with 500 GB is $199.99 USD.

More information on the My DVR Expander external drive may be found at http://www.tivo.com/expand.