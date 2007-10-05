We're heading to a tech discussion this morning...

Some refeed will be delayed this morning because I'll be at an ICT policy debate between Senator Coonan, Minister for Communications and Information Technology, and Senator Stephen Conroy, Shadow Minister for Communications and Information Technology, as well as Senator Lyn Allison, Democrats Leader. The panel will discuss key elements of their ICT policies and discuss action to be taken "to ensure Australia becomes an innovation powerhouse". Should be interesting, and if I can I'll live blog the highlights - won't know until I hit the ground their if that will be possible or not. Event starts 7.30am.