WaterHobo Automated Watergun with Infrared Camera and Motion Detector

The WaterHobo is a fully automated system that uses an infrared-capable videocamera, a PC and custom software written in C# to search and destroy garden pests. Well, actually, just humans. And it doesn't destroy them either, it uses water to dissuade people from using its inventor's yard as the path to a common swimming pool. The current version can even be operated through a remote client using a joystick. The best thing, however, is the automated "Holy Hand Grenade mode." Its creator is now working on a new version, hopefully with lasers or death rays. [Waterhobo]