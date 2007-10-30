Waterdrop Weather Station Has New Shape, Mostly Old Features

Weather stations come in all shapes and sizes, and here's another one to add to that collection, the Waterdrop Weather Station from Sharper Image. While it's supposed to be shaped like a water drop, we think it looks more like a red egg, or worse, a drop of blood. Besides its unusual look, it has the usual features of weather stations of this ilk, including an iconized forecast (this one's color-coded, though), indoor temperature and outdoor temperature and humidity, an alarm clock that's regulated by the atomic clock, and then a graph that shows you 24 hours' worth of barometric pressure readings. We especially like the hands-free infrared sensor that lets you magically wave your hand to turn off its alarm. You'll pay extra for that and its eggcellent shape—it's $119.95. [Sharper Image, via Weather Snob]