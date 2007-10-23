Warping Wallpaper, Grandma's House Got Trippy

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

wand_big_1.jpgWarping wallpaper may be the brainchild of German surrealist artist Tom Hanke, but it's a real product nonetheless. Coming in any pattern you wish, the warping wallpaper creates the illusion of bending and bulging to accommodate doors, windows and pictures. The catch? This wallpaper isn't based upon space age technology, but simple science.

Your walls are first covered in a grid. A computer (along with the artist) determine exactly how much influence your objects have on the grid. Then, this grid distortion is applied to the wallpaper pattern of your choice, which will be scanned into digital form and surrealised to your heart's content before it's printed and glued onto you walls. There is no word on pricing on the site since every job is unique, but they will give quotes to interested parties. And even if the service seems pricey, just consider the savings in LSD alone. [product via neatorama]

