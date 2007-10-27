Warner Music Considering Dropping Yearly iTunes Contract for Month-to-Month Deal

In yesterday's Washington Post, buried on page two of Frank Ahren's three-pager headlined "Apple in a Fight for Rights to TV Shows," is the nugget:

Warner Music Group, whose contract with Apple expires at year-end, is considering switching to a month-to-month deal with Apple, said a source with knowledge of the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity because no decision has been made.

If you recall, Universal pulled the same trick this summer, which, piled on top of NBC's withdrawal, looks like it's building to a fairly meaty stack of content providers looking to hold iTunes at arms' length in order to minimize the amount of leverage iTunes/iPod gain over them. Odds of fruition? Definitely plausible, given the current climate. [WaPo]