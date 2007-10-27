Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Warner Music Considering Dropping Yearly iTunes Contract for Month-to-Month Deal

sink.jpgIn yesterday's Washington Post, buried on page two of Frank Ahren's three-pager headlined "Apple in a Fight for Rights to TV Shows," is the nugget:

Warner Music Group, whose contract with Apple expires at year-end, is considering switching to a month-to-month deal with Apple, said a source with knowledge of the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity because no decision has been made.

If you recall, Universal pulled the same trick this summer, which, piled on top of NBC's withdrawal, looks like it's building to a fairly meaty stack of content providers looking to hold iTunes at arms' length in order to minimize the amount of leverage iTunes/iPod gain over them. Odds of fruition? Definitely plausible, given the current climate. [WaPo]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles