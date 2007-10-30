Warner Bros. Considering Blu-ray Exclusivity

Warner Bros., one of the two major studios supporting both Blu-ray and HD DVD formats may be ditching HD DVD to bet on Sony. Even in the wake of a sub-$199 HD DVD player, Warner Home Video VP Dan Silverberg had this to say about the company's outlook on the format wars:

One thing that may be changing is our strategy...When both formats launched and hardware prices were high, we made a decision to support both formats and let the consumer decide.

OK, so what about now?

But now that hardware pricing is affordable for both Blu-ray and HD DVD, it appears consumers no longer want to decide — so the notion of staying in two formats for the duration is something we are re-evaluating now that we are in the fourth quarter...[but]we are committed to the [Blu-ray]format.

So if Warner Bros. is committed to Blu-ray, but questioning a current relationship...uh oh. Warner Bros., expect flowers coming your way soon and for HD DVD to "listen more" and "go where you want to eat for dinner."

Just when you thought a dual format player was inevitable, the scales could still drastically tip. [homemediamag via engadget]