The Slipstream is Volkswagen's idea for transport in 2057: a pod that changes from futuristic car on the road, with the driver laying down, to Segway-like vertical transport in a cities so overpopulated that normal cars would be absolutely impossible. Much more agressive than the current Toyota i-Real concepts, the Slipstream can reach 250mph on the highway, using just two wheels and wings to make the tail section float like a plane. Next: Reed Richards presents the Fantasticar retrofitted with anti-matter engines from the Negative Zone.
Volkswagen Slipstream Is Mix Between Car, Segway and Star Trekish Pod
