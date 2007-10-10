Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Vocal Joystick Makes Everyone Go Aaaaaah Oooooooh Ka-Ching!

I know this video shouldn't make me laugh because the Vocal Joystick—a software that allows you to control your computer mouse using eight vowel sounds and the "sounds k and ch simulate clicking and releasing the buttons"—is amazing for people with disabilities. But I can't help it, I just find it hilarious. Its developers at the University of Washington have now came up with a version that controls a robotic arm to further help people with serious mobility problems.Sampling your voice 100 times per second using a normal microphone, their idea is very simple but very powerful. And it works smoothly, much better than software like Dragon Naturally Speaking, as you can see in this comparison video.

Compared to the simplicity and effectiveness of the vowels method, this one seems incredibly obtuse. The Vocal Joystick robotic arm interface will be presented this month at the Assets Conference on Computers and Accessibility in in Tempe, Arizona. [University of Washington via MedGadget]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles