V-Moda Vibe Duo iPhone Headset Gets a Call Button

V-Moda's Vibe Duos have been out since July, but even though they had an iPhone-friendly 3.5mm jack and an inline microphone, buyers complained about the lack of a "clicker," a button to take calls without touching the iPhone. Well, whine and ye shall receive: the new V-Moda Vibe Duo has it, and at no extra cost—they are still $99.99. [<a href=http://home.businesswire.com/portal/site/home/index.jsp?epi-content=NEWS_VIEW_POPUP_TYPE&newsId=20071002005429&ndmHsc=v2*A1191322800000*B1191358668000*DgroupByDate*G13*J1*N1000001&newsLang=en&beanID=1802668732&viewID=news_view_popupPress Release]