How does a pre-paid service handle over-the-air music subscriptions? Answer: very cheaply. Virgin Mobile's Wild Card by Kyocera is the first phone that can receive music from its Headliners streaming audio player. The service is $2.50 per month, and you can listen to a given song on demand for 25 cents. (Electronista says that the quarter gets you unlimited listening of each song, though Virgin's press release didn't corroborate that.) The phone itself is pretty sweet too, with flip-open QWERTY keyboard, Bluetooth and 1.3-megapixel camera. [Virgin Mobile USA via Electronista]
Virgin Mobile's Wild Card Gets Music Over the Air
