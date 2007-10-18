VinylDisc: Hey You Got Vinyl on My CD

The concept behind VinylDisc is valid, that there are people out there who want to hear their music in pristine digital sound, yet are still drawn to the eclectic analogue nature of Vinyl, yet want it all on one disc. And they've even found a band who wants to try it out. British rockers, Fightstar, will be the first band to use the odd format. However, the downer is that the vinyl side only holds 3-minutes worth of audio. 3-minutes! So lets get this straight, we get another new format with two outdated audio sources, and they still have the cajones to tell me that the cool part only holds 3 minutes? Next! [Digital Trends via Ubergizmo]