Here's the Toyota i-Real concept chair/personal vehicle/fantabolous thang, straight out of Akira. Quite spiffy, although we would like to see it getting up to top speed. Check the amazing animations on the back of the chair, supposedly to convey information about your driving or give the LED finger to fellow drivers. [Jalopnik]
Video of Toyota i-Real Vehicle Shows Future of Lazy Geek Transportation
