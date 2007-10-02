We wrote about this Wave LED Coffee Table back in July, but we just came across a video of it in action that really makes it look awesome. To recap: this $2,500 table reacts to motion across it with LEDs, creating a living piece of furniture. I want one. [Product Page]
Video of the Motion-Sensing Wave LED Coffee Table in Action
