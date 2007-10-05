Gizmodo Japan got a ears-on with the Sony Rolly, the rolling white egg that plays music and lights up so you can easily locate it in the dark and kick it out of sight. Our brothers-in-arms think it's cool enough and that it will reach many people. We think is cool but a bit of a gimmick. [Gizmodo Japan]
Video of Sony Rolly in Action Shows It Is Not That Annoying
