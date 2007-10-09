Video Hands-On with the New Guitar Hero III Controllers

Curious about the new Guitar Hero III controllers? Well, MTVs Multiplayer blog did this great video walkthrough of both the
PS3 Xbox 360 and Wii versions, showing how the necks detach and how the Wiimote actually gets hooked directly into the body of the guitar. It even shows how dorky you look when you're playing, which is nice to be reminded of every now and then. [MTV Multiplayer]
