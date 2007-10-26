Video: Fake Steve Jobs Professing Love for Linux

It's easy to forget, reading the addictive prose, that Fake Steve Jobs is a fictional character. And Dan Lyons a Forbes Editor with a entirely separate persona. That becomes clearer when you watch the author of the Freetard-hating FSJ profess his love for Linux in this video. Dan explains that there are tons of pro Linux articles in the wild but people always cite the few negative ones he's written. (Of the boxes he runs, he's got a Zombu, which I love but I think Mossberg dislikes.)[Linux.com via Slashdot]