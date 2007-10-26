It's easy to forget, reading the addictive prose, that Fake Steve Jobs is a fictional character. And Dan Lyons a Forbes Editor with a entirely separate persona. That becomes clearer when you watch the author of the Freetard-hating FSJ profess his love for Linux in this video. Dan explains that there are tons of pro Linux articles in the wild but people always cite the few negative ones he's written. (Of the boxes he runs, he's got a Zombu, which I love but I think Mossberg dislikes.)[Linux.com via Slashdot]
Video: Fake Steve Jobs Professing Love for Linux
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.