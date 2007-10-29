Vid: T-Mobile HTC Shadow's 5-Way and Wheel UI

The just-announced Shadow runs on Windows Mobile, but it's somewhat forgivable given the nice UI that HTC and TMO added this UI on top of the sludge. Scrolling the wheel navigates you through the submenu, while clicking up and down on the 5-way. There's media playback on the home page that supports music and album art (but no video). And photos are viewable from the top menu, too. I think this is one of the first WM devices I'd be able to live with.