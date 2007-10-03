While it seems like many sensible companies have realised that DRM doesn't curb piracy and just pisses off their customers, it appears that Viacom didn't get the memo. Today, CEO Philippe Dauman whined to the US Chamber of Commerce that it's too easy to copy media and that companies should be using stronger, more widespread DRM and watermarking. He also wants ISPs and hosting companies to work with companies to snitch on pirates and turn them in to the Copyright Gestapo. Just give it up already, people. The tides are turning. Don't fight it. It's for your own good. [Crave]
Viacom CEO Still All About DRM, Will Hopefully Retire Soon
