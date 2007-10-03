We told you about Vertu's Ascent Ti a few months ago when it was found in an FCC filing. Well, it's been a couple of months and the Ascent Ti is finally being released along with official details. So what does $6,628 get you? For starters, a quad-band GSM phone with 3G and a 3MP camera.What, that's not enough to warrant a couple grand? Okay, it's also made with titanium, leather and sapphire crystals. Along with that is Vertu's 24-hour concierge service, automatic backups of your contacts and calendar to a network that is housed in an ex-military bunker, and three ringtones created by David Arnold (the composer from Casino Royale). Just a note—if you complained about the iPhone being too expensive, stay away from Vertu as it only gets worse from here (Cobra Signature) [Crave]
Vertu Goes "Budget" With the $6,600 Ascent Ti
