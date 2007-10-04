Metal or plastic, it seems like if you want to be a part of today's gadget world those are your options. Well, no one told Vers Audio that. Their new iPod sound dock, the 2X, is handmade with cherry veneer. I know, veneer? Yuck, but it's better than plastic and is hand-crafted. It comes with two 15-watt 3" speakers, dual rear-facing subwoofers, a remote, as well as an input to attach any other type of MP3 player you might have. So basically you're paying $US179 for a run-of-the mill iPod speaker that lets you keep that "all natural" look. [Product Page via Core77]
Vers 2X Wooden iPod Sound System
