Verizon's UM150 USB Modem Announced

Verizon has announced, for immediate availability, the UM150 USB modem. The modem will allow mobile broadband access, with support for Mac OS X and Windows (Vista, XP and 2000). The download speeds will hit a maximum of 600kbps-1.4mbps, with upload speeds ranging from 500kbps-800kbp and the connection will rely on Verizon's EVDO Rev. A network.The UM150 comes complete with a retractable antenna, a Y-shaped extension cable and a microSD slot for mass storage capabilities. The price of the UM150 will be $79.99 after a $50 mail-in rebate and it shall require a two-year agreement at $59.99/month. [CNN Money image via Electronista]