Though images have leaked here and there, not much was known about the LG VX10000 from Verizon Wireless. Sure, when open, it looks like the QWERTY-obsessed LG enV, but when closed, it's got way more of a Prada—or dare I say iPhone?—vibe. More details and full gallery after the jump.
Verizon's LG VX10000 Voyager Revealed and Groped (with Gallery)
