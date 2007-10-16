Verizon Shares Your Call Data Unless You Opt-Out

The folks from Skydeck just received a written notice from Verizon Wireless for an opt-out system for sharing your call records to third-party advertisers. Unless you call them and opt-out, Verizon will sell what numbers you called, how often you called, and your call length with "authorised companies," which includes their "affiliates, agents, and parent companies." Although it doesn't include your own name, number or address, something like this should be opt-in, not opt-out. If you're a Verizon customer, call 1-800-333-9956 and tell them you want to opt-out. Why should you let Verizon get even richer off your data for nothing in return? [Skydeck via Crunchgear]