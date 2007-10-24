Verizon Launches 20/20 Symmetrical FiOS Service

Heeding to the usage patterns of BitTorrent users Flickr junkies everywhere, or at least in NY, NJ and Connecticut for the time being, Verizon's rolling out symmetrical FiOS service—20Mbps up and downstream. Available today in those locales and soon in the 13 other states where FiOS is available, the monthly fee will start at $US65 a month. According to Verizon's numbers, you'll be able to upload a 3GB "family" video in 20 minutes with the new service. However one might use the newly fattened pipes, there's no question most of us upload more content than ever before, so it's about time services started to catch up with our habits (or other countries). [Verizon]